Briggs & Stratton (BGG) to pay $0.05 on Oct 2, 2019; SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SunOpta has $6 highest and $5 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 127.27% above currents $2.42 stock price. SunOpta had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of STKL in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Lake Street maintained SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Lake Street has “Buy” rating and $5 target. See SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) latest ratings:

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

Briggs & Stratton Corp (NYSE:BGG) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:BGG) shareholders before Sep 17, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Briggs & Stratton Corp’s current price of $4.59 translates into 1.09% yield. Briggs & Stratton Corp’s dividend has Sep 18, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 7.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 2.08M shares traded or 331.71% up from the average. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has declined 44.17% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGG News: 27/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Briggs, Grove Introduce Commonsense Legislation to Close Gun Loophole; 20/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Briggs & Stratton Recalls Riding Mowers Due to Risk of Injury; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BRIGGS’S APPOINTMENT, ALONG WITH APPOINTMENT OF OTHER NEW BOARD MEMBER EDITH COOPER, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED TO 8 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP – AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 23/04/2018 – DJ Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGG); 07/05/2018 – Briggs & Riley Unveils Redefined @Work Line for a New Era in Motion; 20/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS BRIGGS & STRATTON GOT 5 REPORTS OF SURFACE CLEANERS SPRAY BAR DETACHING FROM CENTRAL HUB, WITH 1 REPORT OF SPRAY BAR STRIKING OPERATOR

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, makes, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. The company has market cap of $193.05 million. It operates in two divisions, Engines and Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.28 million shares or 2.48% less from 35.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 0% or 112,100 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 123,965 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability stated it has 13,522 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Campbell Investment Adviser Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Swiss Financial Bank reported 77,200 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 13,176 shares or 0% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Toronto Dominion Bank owns 500 shares. Huntington Bancorp accumulated 1,000 shares. 36,209 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 56,748 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 193,420 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 338,351 are owned by Principal Incorporated. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 373,109 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 19 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.40 million activity. 23,881 shares were bought by Duchscher Robert, worth $71,411. Detlefsen Michael also bought $13,440 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Tuesday, March 5. Another trade for 75,360 shares valued at $156,952 was made by Hollis Richard Dean on Friday, August 9. $662,225 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares were bought by Miketa George. ATKINS M SHAN also bought $88,349 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares. Shares for $80,217 were bought by Buick Mike on Friday, March 1. 9,250 shares valued at $24,752 were bought by Barnett Jill on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SunOpta Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insur Com has invested 0.11% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd reported 7.26 million shares stake. Sei Invests stated it has 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com reported 18,100 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 277,280 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 5.76 million shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Cibc Mkts Inc accumulated 0.01% or 511,723 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Overbrook Management reported 1.08 million shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Eventide Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.51% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL).

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified and organic ingredients; and makes and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. The company has market cap of $212.44 million. The Company’s Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain animal feed, and pet food products. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients.