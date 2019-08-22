Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

Both Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton Corporation 11 0.10 N/A -1.19 0.00 U.S. Well Services Inc. 6 0.34 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Briggs & Stratton Corporation and U.S. Well Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9% U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7%

Liquidity

Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Briggs & Stratton Corporation and U.S. Well Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 58.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares. Comparatively, 8.6% are U.S. Well Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Briggs & Stratton Corporation -3.74% -7.02% -20.32% -25.6% -44.17% -27.14% U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31%

For the past year Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Summary

Briggs & Stratton Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors U.S. Well Services Inc.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.