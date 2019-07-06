Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton Corporation 12 0.23 N/A -1.19 0.00 Illinois Tool Works Inc. 143 3.31 N/A 7.51 20.10

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9% Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 72.8% 16.4%

Volatility and Risk

Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1.23 beta and it is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Illinois Tool Works Inc. 3 4 1 2.13

On the other hand, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s potential downside is -5.64% and its average target price is $139.63.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Briggs & Stratton Corporation and Illinois Tool Works Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 79.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares. Competitively, Illinois Tool Works Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Briggs & Stratton Corporation -6.79% -19.21% -15.8% -28.79% -40.58% -16.06% Illinois Tool Works Inc. -0.13% -3.01% 7.95% 13.87% 3.74% 19.14%

For the past year Briggs & Stratton Corporation has -16.06% weaker performance while Illinois Tool Works Inc. has 19.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.