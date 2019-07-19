Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Contrasting side by side

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton Corporation 12 0.21 N/A -1.19 0.00 SPX FLOW Inc. 35 0.76 N/A 1.60 23.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Briggs & Stratton Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Briggs & Stratton Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9% SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SPX FLOW Inc. on the other hand, has 2.08 beta which makes it 108.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, SPX FLOW Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1 Quick Ratio. SPX FLOW Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares and 90.6% of SPX FLOW Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of SPX FLOW Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Briggs & Stratton Corporation -6.79% -19.21% -15.8% -28.79% -40.58% -16.06% SPX FLOW Inc. -4.72% 5.27% 11.25% -1.09% -16.03% 22.22%

For the past year Briggs & Stratton Corporation has -16.06% weaker performance while SPX FLOW Inc. has 22.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors SPX FLOW Inc. beats Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.