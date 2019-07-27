Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Diversified Machinery company, Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Briggs & Stratton Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.70% -4.90% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Briggs & Stratton Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton Corporation N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Briggs & Stratton Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

The potential upside of the peers is 70.68%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Briggs & Stratton Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Briggs & Stratton Corporation -6.79% -19.21% -15.8% -28.79% -40.58% -16.06% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Briggs & Stratton Corporation had bearish trend while Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s competitors are 36.16% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Dividends

Briggs & Stratton Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.