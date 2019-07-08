Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Contrasting side by side

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton Corporation 12 0.23 N/A -1.19 0.00 Intelligent Systems Corporation 27 12.04 N/A 0.83 53.73

Table 1 highlights Briggs & Stratton Corporation and Intelligent Systems Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Briggs & Stratton Corporation and Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9% Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26%

Volatility & Risk

Briggs & Stratton Corporation is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.92. From a competition point of view, Intelligent Systems Corporation has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Briggs & Stratton Corporation are 1.3 and 0.5. Competitively, Intelligent Systems Corporation has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intelligent Systems Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Briggs & Stratton Corporation and Intelligent Systems Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 33.5%. Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Briggs & Stratton Corporation -6.79% -19.21% -15.8% -28.79% -40.58% -16.06% Intelligent Systems Corporation -8.38% 24.45% 124.7% 246.23% 494.03% 244.35%

For the past year Briggs & Stratton Corporation has -16.06% weaker performance while Intelligent Systems Corporation has 244.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.