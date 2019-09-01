Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Comparison side by side

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton Corporation 11 0.10 N/A -1.19 0.00 Cummins Inc. 161 0.95 N/A 14.81 11.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Briggs & Stratton Corporation and Cummins Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9% Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9%

Risk and Volatility

Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cummins Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Briggs & Stratton Corporation are 1.3 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Cummins Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Cummins Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Briggs & Stratton Corporation and Cummins Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17

Cummins Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $161 average price target and a 7.86% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.7% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 84.4% of Cummins Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Cummins Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Briggs & Stratton Corporation -3.74% -7.02% -20.32% -25.6% -44.17% -27.14% Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72%

For the past year Briggs & Stratton Corporation had bearish trend while Cummins Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.