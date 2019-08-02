Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Reaches $9.05 Yearly Low; PROTEON THERAPEUTICS (PRTO)’s Sentiment Is 0.58

PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC (PRTO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.80, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 7 funds increased and started new positions, while 12 trimmed and sold stock positions in PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC. The funds in our database now hold: 4.48 million shares, down from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 1 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

The stock of Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.24 target or 9.00% below today’s $9.05 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $380.48 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $8.24 price target is reached, the company will be worth $34.24 million less. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 53,875 shares traded. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has declined 44.17% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGG News: 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Declares Dividend And Approves $50 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON SEES UP TO ADDED 20C/SHR EFFECT ON WEATHER; 08/05/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Launches Ad Campaign To Educate Consumers On Lawnmower Engine Innovations; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BRIGGS’S APPOINTMENT, ALONG WITH APPOINTMENT OF OTHER NEW BOARD MEMBER EDITH COOPER, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED TO 8 MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs Continues the Fight Against Essure as The FDA Orders New Safety Measures; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 83C; 29/03/2018 – Etsy: With Briggs and Wednesday’s Appointee Edith Cooper, Board Has Expanded to 8 Members; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON – UNSEASONABLE SPRING WEATHER COULD REDUCE FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK BY UP TO AN INCREMENTAL $0.20 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD

The stock increased 2.78% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.37. About 82,503 shares traded. Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (PRTO) has declined 83.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTO News: 05/03/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics: Top-line Data From PATENCY-2 Expected in March of 2019; 09/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 08/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics and Lonza Extend Manufacturing Agreement for Commercial Supply; 09/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 14/03/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics: Net Loss for 2017 $30.0M; 14/03/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE INVESTMENTS TOTALED $42.1 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 Proteon Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in PATENCY-2, Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Investigational Vonapanitase; 20/04/2018 – DJ Proteon Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRTO); 09/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics 1Q Loss $6.08M; 08/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS – CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH LONZA PHARMA & BIOTECH FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF INVESTIGATIONAL VONAPANITASE’S API

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. The company has market cap of $7.25 million. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. It currently has negative earnings.

Abingworth Llp holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. for 2.02 million shares. Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. owns 315,101 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 37,614 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Mariner Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.13 EPS, up 53.57% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BGG’s profit will be $19.34 million for 4.92 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Briggs & Stratton Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% EPS growth.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, makes, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. The company has market cap of $380.48 million. It operates in two divisions, Engines and Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.