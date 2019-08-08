Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Analysts See $0.46 EPS; Omnova Solutions (OMN) Sentiment Is 1.71

Analysts expect Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.13% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. BGG’s profit would be $19.35 million giving it 4.74 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s analysts see 35.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 349,452 shares traded. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has declined 44.17% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGG News: 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton: Unseasonable Spring Weather Could Reduce Fiscal 2018 Outlook by Up to Incremental 20c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Briggs & Riley Unveils Redefined @Work Line for a New Era in Motion; 20/04/2018 – CPSC: Recall Involves 3000 PSI Briggs & Stratton, Craftsman Branded Cleaners; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton 3Q EPS 74c; 29/03/2018 – ETSY ANNOUNCES GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP BGG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.33 TO $1.50 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Briggs & Stratton Recalls Riding Mowers Due to Risk of Injury; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP – REDUCTION IN U.S. CHANNEL INVENTORY EXPECTED THIS SEASON IN ANTICIPATION OF BRAND CHANGES AT A MAJOR RETAILER; 08/03/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Corporation Provides Innovative Solutions To Help Rental Customers Get The Job Done; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton: On Track to Yield $30-$35 M in Annual Profit Improvements

Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 65 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 38 reduced and sold their stock positions in Omnova Solutions Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 39.16 million shares, down from 39.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Omnova Solutions Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 28 Increased: 46 New Position: 19.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, makes, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. The company has market cap of $366.75 million. It operates in two divisions, Engines and Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.28 million shares or 2.48% less from 35.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 1.47 million shares traded or 112.93% up from the average. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) has risen 8.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 29/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMN); 17/04/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $448.53 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. It has a 77.52 P/E ratio. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in gas and oil drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications.

Robotti Robert holds 2.28% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. for 920,834 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc owns 1.05 million shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 1.12% invested in the company for 427,099 shares. The Oregon-based Tygh Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.45% in the stock. White Pine Capital Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 161,975 shares.

Analysts await OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. OMN’s profit will be $11.66 million for 9.62 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by OMNOVA Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.