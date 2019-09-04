Briggs & Stratton (BGG) to pay $0.05 on Oct 2, 2019; M I Homes Has 1.07 Sentiment

Briggs & Stratton Corp (NYSE:BGG) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:BGG) shareholders before Sep 17, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Briggs & Stratton Corp’s current price of $4.44 translates into 1.13% yield. Briggs & Stratton Corp’s dividend has Sep 18, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 1.18 million shares traded or 102.41% up from the average. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has declined 44.17% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGG News: 20/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON RECALLS SURFACE CLEANERS DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 23/05/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Showcases Innovations To Hardware And Home Improvement Industry At National Hardware Show; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP BGG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.33 TO $1.50 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton 3Q Net $31.9M; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 27/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Briggs, Grove Introduce Commonsense Legislation to Close Gun Loophole; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP BGG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.89 BLN TO $1.94 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Recalls Surface Cleaners Due to Injury Hazar; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON – UNSEASONABLE SPRING WEATHER COULD REDUCE FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK BY UP TO AN INCREMENTAL $0.20 PER DILUTED SHARE

M I Homes Inc (MHO) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 60 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 56 sold and trimmed stakes in M I Homes Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 25.90 million shares, down from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding M I Homes Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 51 Increased: 39 New Position: 21.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.54M for 8.64 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes. The company has market cap of $986.25 million. The firm operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 9.27 P/E ratio. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names.

Gratia Capital Llc holds 5.69% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. for 55,686 shares. Towle & Co owns 1.10 million shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Q Global Advisors Llc has 2.47% invested in the company for 166,287 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 2.25% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 428,944 shares.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $222,656 activity. The insider JAEHNERT FRANK M bought 40,000 shares worth $175,680. Lehr Rachele Marie bought $26,076 worth of Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $20,900 were bought by Rodgers David J.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, makes, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. The company has market cap of $186.73 million. It operates in two divisions, Engines and Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.