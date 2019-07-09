Brigade Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Trecora Res (TREC) Holding by $559,179 as Market Valuation Rose; Alps Advisors Has Lowered Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $1.59 Million

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 16,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,707 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 2.67M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Trecora Res (TREC) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 62,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 690,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, down from 752,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Trecora Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 23,753 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 23.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 07/03/2018 – Trecora Resources 4Q EPS 56c

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 175,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $76.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 209,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 11,234 shares to 27,701 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 17,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Ormat Technologi (NYSE:ORA).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.57 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Majedie Asset stated it has 43,502 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Omni Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 6.26% or 600,000 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 170,931 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0.05% or 13,020 shares in its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Avalon Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 4,880 shares. United Kingdom-based Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp has invested 0.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 33,219 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Broderick Brian C owns 2,280 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp invested 0.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 42,990 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Co. Northern Tru Corp holds 9.02 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 74,734 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited.

