Brigade Capital Management LP Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose; As Ncr (NCR) Share Value Rose, Skyline Asset Management LP Cut Holding

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 151,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 332,600 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, down from 484,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 5.61% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 593,917 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Revenue Growth Flat to Up 3%; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE OF 6.91 BLN NAIRA VS 7.06 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q REV. $1.52B, EST. $1.47B; 22/03/2018 – NCR Names Paul Langenbahn as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Mark Benjamin; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 22/03/2018 – NCR REAFFIRMS ’18 1Q AND FY FINL GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – NCR Appoints Daniel Campbell as Executive Vice Pres, Global Sales

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 281,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01 million, down from 836,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 406,137 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC; 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 07/05/2018 – Tenet at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.2% Position in Tenet; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NCR Gets an ATM Bump – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NCR Corp (NCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NCR Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NCR Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 209,650 shares to 489,650 shares, valued at $29.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 72,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis stock flat in rising sector after analyst says it looks overvalued – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Aurora Cannabis Could Become the King of Hemp CBD – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Aphria CEO says $1 billion black market for vapes is its largest competitor – MarketWatch” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You’ll Never Guess Who’s Betting Against Canadian Cannabis Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Marijuana Stocks in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 756,065 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.03% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 56,465 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 35,236 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). First Hawaiian Bancorp, Hawaii-based fund reported 11,050 shares. Estabrook Cap Management invested in 0% or 30 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 16,800 shares. Somerset Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 606 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Td Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 38 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 44,222 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. North Star Mgmt Corp stated it has 87 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.60 million activity.