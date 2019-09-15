Brigade Capital Management LP Stake in General Electric Co (Put) (GE) Increased by $2.35 Million as Share Value Rose; Kdi Capital Partners Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $7.02 Million

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 772.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,189 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93M, up from 480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 23/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sunnyvale lab said working on new Amazon robots for the home; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (Put) (GE) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.56 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.88M, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 18/04/2018 – GE: `ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS’ TO BE COMPLETED OVER NEXT 30 DAYS; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- TWO JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.l.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GE Analyst: Short Report Would Have Some Merit 2 Years Ago – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric And Financial Engineering: One More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “General Electric Under Attack and the Latest Fed Worries – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “GEâ€™s Basic Businesses Are Badly Underperforming, by This Accounting Metric – Fortune” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Electric Stock Worth the Risk? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 171,596 shares to 84,137 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,200 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Capital holds 73,158 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Spc Fincl, Maryland-based fund reported 28,325 shares. 38,931 were reported by First Interstate Fincl Bank. First Midwest Bank Tru Division owns 59,422 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability invested in 29,485 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Washington Tru Company invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.5% or 38,509 shares. Vanguard Group holds 648.16 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has 794,664 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 14,921 were reported by Intersect Capital Limited Liability. Lynch & Associate In holds 77,380 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc has 2,854 shares. Miller Investment Mngmt LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Merriman Wealth Llc has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

