Brigade Capital Management LP Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined, Cannell Peter B & Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.98 Million

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 284,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, down from 314,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 9,764 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 67.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 101,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 49,637 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 151,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 540,713 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 1.06M shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 118,739 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Brinker Inc has 10,664 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raging Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 408,508 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 36,710 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.02% or 100,800 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Automobile Association holds 0% or 25,651 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 372 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 53,870 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 174,742 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.22% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Millennium Mgmt Llc reported 3.47 million shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.08M for 22.85 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glynn Cap Management Limited Liability reported 36,014 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Com owns 114,373 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 42,701 were accumulated by Ipswich Invest Mgmt. Invesco Ltd has 16.70M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Llp holds 6,260 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited holds 904,940 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability owns 2.60M shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund invested in 28,886 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Neville Rodie And Shaw accumulated 96,052 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt reported 6,825 shares. Blb&B Advsr Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 43,179 shares.

