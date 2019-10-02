Brigade Capital Management LP Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Has Trimmed by $1.26 Million as Stock Price Declined; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Value Rose, Holder Sigma Planning Has Lowered Its Position

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 284,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96 million, down from 314,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 6,635 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 10,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 13,920 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 24,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 603,066 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM results dented by pickup truck changeover; 02/05/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @GM’s Electric Bolt Slows As @Tesla #Model3 Picks Up Speed $GM #AutoSales; 23/04/2018 – REG-GoTech Group plc: Result of AGM and GM, total voting rights; 20/04/2018 – GM CONFIRMS DEADLINE EXTENSION IN KOREA TALKS; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS MARCH QTR NET $369M; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – THIRD SHIFT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN SEPT. 2018; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank Vision Fund to Invest $2.25 Billion in GM Cruise; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – TO BUILD PRODUCTION VERSIONS OF CRUISE AV AT ORION TOWNSHIP ASSEMBLY PLANT IN MICHIGAN; 26/04/2018 – Bose Earns ‘Supplier of the Year’ Honors from General Motors

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Boston Scientific, GM and United Airlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why General Motors Stock is Still Stuck In No-Manâ€™s Land – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Much Will the UAW Strike Really Cost GM? – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GM, UAW talk on as strike enters third week – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GM fills chief marketing position – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Heritage Investors has 0.1% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 46,984 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 83,888 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Waters Parkerson Communications Limited Liability Company holds 10,752 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.69% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 257,902 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 2.29M shares. Hbk Invs Lp accumulated 163,623 shares. 5,200 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 20,653 shares. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Company owns 64,891 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 62,292 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc has invested 0.19% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.17% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.68 million shares. 179,362 were reported by Amalgamated Fincl Bank.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.62 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Nas100 Eq Weighted (QQEW) by 12,420 shares to 22,785 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) Shares A Year Ago Have A 31% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Shares A Year Ago Have A 48% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 25% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Share Price Is Up 118% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 3.65 million shares to 4.40M shares, valued at $119.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (Put) (NYSE:GE) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,285 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 2.62M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 3.77 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Tru reported 15,820 shares. Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.39% stake. Paloma Mgmt Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 39,160 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp accumulated 145 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 14,392 shares. Natixis has 94,783 shares. First Advisors LP owns 360,582 shares. First Personal Fincl Services has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity has 53,870 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nfc Invests holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 415,148 shares. Omers Administration has invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).