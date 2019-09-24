Brigade Capital Management LP Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Has Trimmed by $1.26 Million as Share Value Declined; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Miura Global Management Cut Position

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $259.34. About 534,689 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 284,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96 million, down from 314,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 176,513 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 360.19 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capri Holdings Limited by 340,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $24.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 948 shares. Hwg Lp reported 0.98% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Com reported 57,889 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 3,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Scout holds 204,120 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs reported 0.15% stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.16% or 69,873 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 2,734 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.37% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Principal Gp holds 0.01% or 49,903 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 16,285 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 0.02% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 91 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd reported 1,995 shares. Aurelius Management LP reported 662,839 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 1.40M are held by Timessquare Cap Ltd Liability Company. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Co reported 303,433 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Contravisory Invest reported 3,847 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.03% or 25,834 shares in its portfolio. California-based Franklin Resources Incorporated has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 604,296 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP invested in 8,412 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ejf Capital Lc stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Kahn Brothers Group Incorporated Inc De, a New York-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 103,446 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 597,857 shares.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 33% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s (NYSE:AGO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 62% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.