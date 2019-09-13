Brigade Capital Management LP Raised Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Holding; First Eagle Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Alleghany Del (Y) by $5.51 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 8,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The hedge fund held 636,433 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $433.48 million, down from 644,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $769.89. About 1,781 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 119,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 697,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56 million, up from 577,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 1.59M shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset One owns 137,881 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 700 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Capital Ww holds 5.58M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 279,974 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston stated it has 125,504 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv reported 343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 20,068 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Next Grp Inc holds 835 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Iridian Asset Ltd Company Ct holds 3.60M shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Advisory Svcs Net Lc has invested 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 51,569 shares.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 310,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,200 shares, and cut its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “ATI creates professorship at RMU to honor Harshman – Pittsburgh Business Times” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ATI Completes Sale of Titanium Investment Castings Business – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “ATI sells segment to Cleveland-based company – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Allegheny Technologies CFO announces intention to retire – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. Davis Elliot S bought $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. The insider WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought 5,000 shares worth $91,800. $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by BALL M LEROY. Harris Timothy J also bought $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. The insider Powers Elizabeth C bought $36,340.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln Natl, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 428 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 11 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 6,700 shares. Speece Thorson Cap Grp Inc holds 17,283 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 69,667 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 23,356 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,190 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 2,957 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.07% or 2,500 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 7 shares. 14,016 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.04% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 1,180 shares.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99M for 28.06 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) by 154,151 shares to 7.35 million shares, valued at $207.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).