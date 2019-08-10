Brigade Capital Management LP Position in Tenet Healthcare (THC) Decreased by $7.88 Million as Stock Value Rose; Saybrook Capital Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Lifted as Stock Value Declined

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 281,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01M, down from 836,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 832,132 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Names Lloyd Austin, Meghan FitzGerald to Board; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.5% Position in Tenet; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare CDS Tightens 33 Bps, Most in 8 Weeks; 01/05/2018 – Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TENET HEALTHCARE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK TO STABLE F; 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tenet Healthcare’s Ratings; Outlook To Stable From Negative; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Marie Quintana Named Chief Marketing Officer

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,150 shares to 46,336 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,265 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $16.23 million activity.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 492,000 shares to 973,500 shares, valued at $18.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 554,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).

