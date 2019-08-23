Brigade Capital Management LP Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Cut by $3.11 Million as Share Value Rose; Strategy Asset Managers Stake in Sysco (SYY) Has Cut as Market Value Declined

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 44,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 36,810 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 81,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 1.53 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 45,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 328,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, down from 374,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 1.65M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 29,550 shares to 255,733 shares, valued at $15.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Incorporated accumulated 20.66M shares. Alps Advisors Inc has 107,690 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Invest Advsrs holds 6,940 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment invested in 17 shares. Moreover, Loews has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 12,050 shares. Essex Inv Management Company Llc owns 45,034 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 19,044 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ameriprise has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). National Asset has 10,570 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 308,948 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 666,140 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 85,934 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has 0.11% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 926,786 are owned by Adage Partners Gru Lc.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,465 shares to 148,001 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 22,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,829 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).