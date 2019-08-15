Brigade Capital Management LP Lowered Trecora Res (TREC) Holding; Aureus Asset Management Increased Its Middleby Com (MIDD) Stake

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased Trecora Res (TREC) stake by 8.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 62,131 shares as Trecora Res (TREC)’s stock rose 1.50%. The Brigade Capital Management Lp holds 690,013 shares with $6.27 million value, down from 752,144 last quarter. Trecora Res now has $216.63M valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 30,665 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Trecora Resources 4Q EPS 56c; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Middleby Corp Com (MIDD) stake by 24.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc acquired 13,640 shares as Middleby Corp Com (MIDD)’s stock rose 1.91%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 69,629 shares with $9.05M value, up from 55,989 last quarter. Middleby Corp Com now has $6.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $109.79. About 317,360 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased Cumulus Media Inc stake by 72,085 shares to 2.37M valued at $42.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dell Technologies Inc stake by 29,550 shares and now owns 255,733 shares. Arconic Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 2.72M shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has invested 3.6% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 16,656 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin Prns Llp has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Twin Tree Mgmt LP owns 17,245 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership has 2,155 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Asset has 1,583 shares. Manor Road Cap Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 1.81% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Brant Point Inv Management Lc has 20,000 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 4.93M were accumulated by Vanguard Gru Inc. Pnc Fin Ser, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,146 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,186 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.05% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Among 3 analysts covering The Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Middleby Corp has $160 highest and $12500 lowest target. $145’s average target is 32.07% above currents $109.79 stock price. The Middleby Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of MIDD in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by CL King. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased Zoetis Inc. Class A (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 18,390 shares to 183,211 valued at $18.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Japan Etf stake by 5,764 shares and now owns 12,919 shares. Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was reduced too.