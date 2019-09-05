Brigade Capital Management LP Lowered Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position by $7.88 Million; Stock Rose; Heronetta Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Targa Res (TRGP)

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 281,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01 million, down from 836,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 126,109 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – ADDING A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN BYLAW WITH PROVISIONS; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Withdrawn Its Proposal to Amend the Company’s Bylaws That Would Allow Hldrs to Take Action by Written Consent Without a Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at New York Health Forum; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as ‘Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse of Medication as New Way to Get High; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 373,299 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Call Traders React to THC and JNCE Stock Rallies – Schaeffers Research” on July 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenet to roll over $4.2B of debt – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s (NYSE:THC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 60,000 shares to 843,625 shares, valued at $23.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.60 million activity.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.96M for 18.20 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

