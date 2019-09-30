Brigade Capital Management LP Lowered Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding by $1.69 Million as Stock Rose; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Stake in Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Has Lowered by $401,540

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 4,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 15,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 20,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.24. About 2.80M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp analyzed 168,500 shares as the company's stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 1.31M shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.92M for 12.32 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.68 million for 10.96 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.