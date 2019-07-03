Brigade Capital Management LP Lifted Its Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Holding; Asml Holding N V (ASML) Market Valuation Rose While Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted by $19.00 Million Its Holding

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 148.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 101,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,075 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79 million, up from 68,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.83. About 294,366 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.23 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 03/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 30/04/2018 – Rowan Cos Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Luminus Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Rowan Cos; 11/05/2018 – ROWAN COS. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN REPORTS CONTRACT WITH SHELL FOR ROWAN VIKING; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – PURPOSE OF ADJOURNMENT IS TO PROVIDE MORE TIME FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON EACH OF PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Announces Adjournment of 2018 Annual General Meeting until May 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 281,600 shares to 555,000 shares, valued at $16.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 762,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 970,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Indexiq Advisors holds 0.34% or 1.08M shares. American Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 383,625 shares. 41,872 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 208,834 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 32,191 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 42,200 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 417,538 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust invested in 0.01% or 2.34M shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 738,613 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.92% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.38M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) or 34,100 shares.

More notable recent Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rowan ‘Optimizes’ Active Drillships – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rowan Companies – Key Takeaways From Third Quarter 2018 Results – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rowan: Echoing The Industry-Wide Narrative – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rowan Companies: 2 New Contracts, Stock Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Rowan Companies plc (RDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages RDC Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 5,240 shares to 35,941 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 19,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,574 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ASML Holding N.V. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ASML Is Becoming A Strategic Asset For The Future Of Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2019: AKAM,ASML,NCTY – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.