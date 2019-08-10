Brigade Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $602,000; Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Position in Kellogg Co (K) Lowered by $34.20 Million as Shares Declined

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $62.18. About 1.65 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 1.04 million shares traded or 4.98% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 2,105 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cim Invest Mangement invested in 0.15% or 6,898 shares. Portland Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,430 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Clearbridge Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Triangle Wealth invested in 0.27% or 9,110 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 1,416 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.26 million are held by Citadel Ltd Com. Kellogg W K Foundation Tru has invested 99.35% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). California Employees Retirement invested 0.12% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.58% or 73,452 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 7,276 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $61.74 million activity.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 281,600 shares to 555,000 shares, valued at $16.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 711,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP).