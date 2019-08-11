Brigade Capital Management LP Lifted Holding in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC); Kwmg Increased Altria Group (MO) Position by $2.30 Million

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.23 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 11/05/2018 – ROWAN COS. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN REPORTS CONTRACT WITH SHELL FOR ROWAN VIKING; 30/04/2018 – Rowan Cos Presenting at Conference May 14; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Rev $211.2M; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – NEW FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $955 MLN

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 912.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 40,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 44,822 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 4,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rowan October Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rowan: New Rig Contract Reinforces Company Strength – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diamond And The Offshore Space Seem Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rowan Companies: Merger Benefits Ensco, Not Rowan – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rowan Gets New Jack-Up Contract Amid Oil Price Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 45,800 shares to 328,500 shares, valued at $22.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 2.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.05M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 175,120 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd holds 73,838 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 193,020 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 322,083 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 110,822 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 25,700 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 6,969 shares. Invesco reported 183,588 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 713 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,786 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Axa stated it has 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marijuana Legalization: How Investors Can Profit! – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,453 shares to 5,418 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,386 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).