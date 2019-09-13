Brigade Capital Management LP Lifted Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Holding; Dalal Street Has Raised Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $3.29 Million as Stock Rose

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 119,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 697,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56M, up from 577,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 515,830 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 7.65 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. BALL M LEROY bought $36,360 worth of stock. On Wednesday, August 14 Davis Elliot S bought $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,000 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by Powers Elizabeth C, worth $36,340. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $44,208 was made by Kramer Kevin B on Wednesday, August 14. $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 400,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 560,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,134 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Susquehanna Intll Group Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Moreover, First Business Fincl Serv Inc has 0.06% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). 546,373 are owned by Principal Fincl Group. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company reported 5,854 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Metropolitan Life Insur reported 72,920 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 0% or 1,371 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 314,226 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 24,485 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 3.03M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00 million and $294.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87M shares, valued at $177.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.