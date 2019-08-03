Brigade Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC); Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Market Valuation Declined While Chase Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 5,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 12,180 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, down from 17,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 775,159 shares traded or 53.24% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 209,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 489,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 104,350 shares to 406,000 shares, valued at $15.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME) by 2.65 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Ltd Llc stated it has 2.31% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,651 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Webster Bank N A invested in 0% or 100 shares. Lenox Wealth owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 323 shares. Bollard Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cambridge Inv Advisors owns 80,150 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 10,643 shares. Haverford Trust Company holds 4,998 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 419,924 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 1,366 shares. 43,946 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.21% or 1.13M shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 979 shares.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.05 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,197 shares to 36,362 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,881 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.