Brigade Capital Management LP Holding In Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Was Increased; E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management Llc

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.23 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ADJOURNED 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR AND CONVENED ON THURSDAY, MAY 24; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Announces Adjournment of 2018 Annual General Meeting until May 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss $112.3M; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – WILL RECONVENE 2018 AGM ON MAY 25; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN REPORTS CONTRACT WITH SHELL FOR ROWAN VIKING; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at FutureLink Munich; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at Futur; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Rev $211.2M

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 26,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 108,910 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 82,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 2.40M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Moody Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Senator Investment Grp Ltd Partnership holds 1.67% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Holdg has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Kennedy Mngmt Inc reported 0.09% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 58,757 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Bain Cap Pub Equity Lc invested in 265,475 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 0.46% or 13.57M shares. Fdx Advisors holds 6,765 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Pdts Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 200,175 shares. Asset Management One owns 124,519 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Co has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 191 shares. Bluemar Mngmt Llc reported 2.92% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 104,115 shares to 344,203 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 43,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,942 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

