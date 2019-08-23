Brigade Capital Management LP Holding in Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Decreased by $1.55 Million; Eog Res (EOG) Stock Price Declined While Financial Architects Cut Its Holding by $393,965

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 70.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165,000, down from 5,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 1.83M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 141,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 891,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.43% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 509,817 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 16/03/2018 – Diebold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Diebold; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Diebold’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdings stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jcic Asset Management reported 2.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Numerixs Inv Technologies accumulated 0.01% or 600 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 3.47 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Osborne Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.78% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 41,977 shares. Jane Street reported 0% stake. Washington Tru holds 57,385 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corporation holds 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 8,700 shares. Regentatlantic Lc has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd holds 0.28% or 11,071 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 167,128 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 89,501 shares. Loews Corporation reported 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Zwj Inv Counsel Inc has 0.3% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 37,994 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc has invested 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares to 3,260 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mngmt Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd invested in 0% or 215,451 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 51,985 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank reported 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Nomura Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 31,230 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 0% stake. Rothschild Investment Il, Illinois-based fund reported 117,654 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 118,459 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 102,402 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 1,160 shares or 0% of the stock. Oarsman Capital owns 29,925 shares. Captrust Financial holds 0% or 2,483 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Lc accumulated 10,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 124,630 shares or 0% of the stock.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 175,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $76.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 554,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Forterra Inc.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $934,650 activity. COSTELLO ELLEN bought $25,275 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $102,100 was bought by Naher Ulrich. On Thursday, June 13 the insider GREENFIELD GARY G bought $45,658. RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L also bought $201,270 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares. $189,581 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by Heyden Olaf Robert.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.82M for 16.29 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.