Brigade Capital Management LP Has Upped Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) as Share Price Rose; Jd Com (JD) Holder Bellecapital International LTD Cut Position as Share Price Declined

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 694,488 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 17,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 118,846 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 136,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 13.96 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 45,800 shares to 328,500 shares, valued at $22.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 262,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15,322 shares to 19,833 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83 million for 140.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.