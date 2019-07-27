Brigade Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $12.37 Million as Stock Declined; Horseman Capital Management LTD Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $585,800; Market Valuation Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 11/05/2018 – NEXT PLC NXT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5240P FROM 4830P; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 171 FROM EUR 168

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 209,650 shares as the company's stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 489,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.92 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Andeavor Logistics sale expected to close without issue – San Antonio Business Journal" on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha" on July 08, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. $194,242 worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,900 shares to 9,200 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,800 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).