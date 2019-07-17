Brigade Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Tenet Healthcare (THC) by $7.88 Million; Palisade Asset Management Increased Its Danaher (DHR) Holding

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 281,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01 million, down from 836,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 904,381 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Cont Ops EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – TENET BOUGHT REMIAINING 15% OF USPI FROM WCAS; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at New York Health Forum; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 04/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Health Care Conference; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – ADDING A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN BYLAW WITH PROVISIONS; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 36.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 6,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,804 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 17,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.94. About 1.60M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brigade Ltd Partnership reported 1% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Creative Planning holds 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 31,544 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 13,640 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Corp holds 0.04% or 54,660 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De reported 420,505 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 279,481 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Nantahala Management Lc reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Davidson Kempner Cap LP holds 4.79M shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 58,509 were reported by Continental Ltd Com. Ameriprise reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership owns 17,522 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 200 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies – Benzinga” on November 02, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Investing in Marijuana Stocks: Everything You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CVS Stock Is Cheap for a Reason – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 NYSE- And NASDAQ-Listed Stocks With Cannabis Exposure – Benzinga” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “The Legalization of Cannabis Edibles Will Trigger the Next Wave of Marijuana IPOs – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $45.38 million for 10.53 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 86,000 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 754,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability holds 1,580 shares. Dynamic Limited has 2,742 shares. Profund Ltd Llc holds 0.14% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 22,622 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 81,125 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.1% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 157,212 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited reported 6,394 shares stake. Strategic Glob Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 2.5% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Paradigm Asset Mgmt invested in 1,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Fin Prns Inc reported 34,867 shares stake. Strs Ohio owns 588,706 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 23,503 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Montecito Comml Bank Tru accumulated 6,160 shares.