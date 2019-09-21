Brigade Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Market Valuation Rose; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX)

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 94.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 310,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 328,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 2.84M shares traded or 51.36% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 56.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 11,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 31,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 961,140 shares traded or 126.03% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,624 shares to 15,845 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,901 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 5,909 shares. State Street accumulated 117,771 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 122,682 shares. Wexford LP stated it has 16,300 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Ma owns 1.94 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 29,725 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 230,000 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited has 0.35% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Cqs Cayman Lp accumulated 37,500 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 34,433 shares. Navellier Assocs holds 0.52% or 30,142 shares. Moab Ltd Com accumulated 1.32% or 36,746 shares. Ghp Inv Advisors Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 4,210 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by One Management Ltd Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 191 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. 90,500 were reported by Adams Natural Resources Fund. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Sandler Mngmt holds 146,822 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors holds 35,010 shares. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 7.32M shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability holds 0.13% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 6,928 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 125,419 shares. Asset Strategies holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 65,185 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Brigade Cap Lp holds 18,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.31% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 448 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

