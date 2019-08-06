Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Trecora Res (TREC) Stake by $559,179; Argyll Research Has Increased Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Holding by $1.34 Million; Valuation Rose

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Trecora Res (TREC) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 62,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The hedge fund held 690,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, down from 752,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Trecora Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.95M market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 31,186 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company's stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 70,543 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 33,059 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 41,279 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 68,386 shares. Weybosset And Mngmt Ltd Llc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 82,681 shares. Stifel Financial holds 6,014 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) or 125 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Pnc Fincl Serv Grp has 4,425 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 253,942 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Inc stated it has 7,079 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Jane Street Gru Limited holds 0% or 18,284 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc invested in 0% or 18,826 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 1.22M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

