Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) by $3.97 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined, Holder West Oak Capital Cut Its Holding

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 09/03/2018 – Republican lawmakers backed a U.S. panel’s decision to delay Qualcomm’s shareholder meeting to allow for a more extensive review of Broadcom’s takeover bid; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democratic leader praises Trump’s blocking Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Needs a Mediator More Than a Buyer

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 104,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 406,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.62M, down from 510,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 624,071 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 08/04/2018 – Common Dreams: Sinclair Broadcasting Airs Allied Progress Ad – Between Attacks on the Group; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair to Raise $1.5 Billion From Station Divestitures; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP LLC BUYS 9 TV STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR; 25/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 45 Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to Sell TV Stations in Bid to Secure Tribune Deal Approval; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Sinclair Laying Groundwork For Fox News Competitor; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ may be close to clearing $6.6B Sinclair-Tribune merger; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR CONFIRMS FOX AS PURCHASER FOR SOME TV STATIONS; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR PROMOTES JENNIFER RIEFFER TO GENERAL MANAGER IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair is the largest broadcaster in the U.S., and owns nearly 30 NBC affiliates

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.35 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,110 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Limited Co. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 4.86 million shares. Frontier Inv Management Co has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Piedmont Advsr has 19,409 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital has 29.09M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 500 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Co. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Company owns 39,485 shares. Moreover, Asset One has 0.2% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 649,564 shares. National Bank accumulated 40,617 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 12,054 are held by Vision Capital. Sterling Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.41% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). North Mgmt Corporation holds 1.01% or 106,405 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose Ltd Llc reported 1.65% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Utah Retirement reported 228,990 shares stake.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 209,650 shares to 489,650 shares, valued at $29.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 72,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Management Ltd Llc holds 0.57% or 14,300 shares in its portfolio. Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 9,279 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Axa has invested 0.05% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Metropolitan Life Company Ny owns 25,015 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 46,204 shares. Brigade Limited Partnership owns 406,000 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Teton Advsr Incorporated holds 0.13% or 33,000 shares in its portfolio. Dsam (London) Limited reported 0.05% stake. United Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Qs Investors Llc reported 131,572 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 385,386 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gam Ag has invested 0.05% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

