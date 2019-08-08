Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Ferro (FOE) Position; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Raised Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 19.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc acquired 1,979 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 11,877 shares with $5.12 million value, up from 9,898 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $50.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $10.32 during the last trading session, reaching $523.31. About 458,754 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased Ferro Corp (FOE) stake by 27.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 262,125 shares as Ferro Corp (FOE)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Brigade Capital Management Lp holds 705,000 shares with $13.35M value, down from 967,125 last quarter. Ferro Corp now has $1.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 331,934 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ferro’s New Term Loans And Revolver Ba3; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ferro Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOE); 17/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS -GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN RESPECT OF SUKINDA AND CHINGUDIPAL CHROMITE MINES FOR 987.7 MLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Ferro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Chairman of Tronc; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 26/03/2018 – Global Ferro Fluids Market to Reach US$ 73.9 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research; 13/04/2018 – Ferro Out at Chicago Tribune Parent as Controversial Reign Ends; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS CORP LTD FROA.BO SAYS COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS OF CO REJECTED RESOLUTION PLANS RECEIVED AND DECIDED TO LIQUIDATE CO; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CLOSED ON NEW $820M SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. 2,500 Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) shares with value of $39,750 were bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A. Thomas Peter T bought $270,640 worth of stock or 17,000 shares.

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased Forterra Inc stake by 134,000 shares to 2.21M valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cumulus Media Inc stake by 72,085 shares and now owns 2.37 million shares. Arconic Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ferro (FOE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ferro Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferro Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal owns 670,988 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Aperio Group Ltd stated it has 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Wasatch Advisors Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Brigade Cap Limited Partnership has 705,000 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). 217,501 were reported by Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 72,309 shares. 50,000 are owned by Jefferies. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 78,385 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 700,000 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa reported 483,353 shares. Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 13,628 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 14,614 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Sherwin-Williams Stock Gained 12% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Record Sales Lift Sherwin-Williams Despite Tough Conditions – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 34,685 shares to 189,122 valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 20,127 shares and now owns 47,844 shares. World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) was reduced too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. $216,035 worth of stock was bought by FETTIG JEFF M on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stephens Ar accumulated 5,619 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cap Interest Ca, California-based fund reported 2,511 shares. Haverford Tru reported 5,185 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California-based Chartist Ca has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 769 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 7,900 shares. Markel invested 0.22% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). M&T National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 144,217 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Co stated it has 1.18% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 12,634 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 0.01% stake. First Republic Invest Mgmt has 13,362 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 2,660 were accumulated by Thomas White Ltd.