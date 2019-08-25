Brigade Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $3.11 Million; National Investment Services Continues to Hold Holding in Noble Energy (NBL)

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 13,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 37,974 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, up from 24,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 6.10 million shares traded or 13.72% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14; 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 45,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 328,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, down from 374,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 1.95 million shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 72,085 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $42.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 209,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “An Investigation of Carl Icahn, Icahn Related Representatives and Cheniere Energy, Inc. for Possible Insider Trading and Violations of Federal Securities Laws Has Been Announced – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,942 were reported by Amalgamated Retail Bank. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 680,000 shares. New York-based Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cambridge accumulated 39,871 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,758 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 510 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 1,075 shares. Bancorporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Quantbot Tech LP holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 13,239 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 1,786 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York owns 27,820 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 700 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp has invested 0.05% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Caymus Ptnrs LP holds 9.81% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1.79M shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Ny has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 15 shares. Capital Innovations Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 13,490 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 61,189 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund reported 9,615 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 2.13M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd reported 1.77M shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Element Mngmt Limited Co holds 25,763 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.07 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1,300 shares. Westpac owns 40,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 3,838 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS) by 17,735 shares to 14,488 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 13,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,947 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH).