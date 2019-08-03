Brigade Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Noble Plc (NE) Position; Smith Asset Management Group LP Boosted Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased Noble Corp Plc (NE) stake by 40.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 711,844 shares as Noble Corp Plc (NE)’s stock declined 12.55%. The Brigade Capital Management Lp holds 1.05M shares with $3.03M value, down from 1.77 million last quarter. Noble Corp Plc now has $460.94M valuation. The stock decreased 8.87% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 3.99M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 15/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – UNIT NOBLE DOĞAL KAYNAKLAR TICARET ANONIM ŞIRKETI APPOINTED A LIQUIDATOR AS OF 15 MAY; 22/03/2018 – [NOBL] NOBLE GROUP SELLS VESSEL; 22/03/2018 – Eastspring Investments Cuts Stake in Noble to 7.98% From 9.06%; 21/05/2018 – Noble Group Coal Supplier Eyes the Exit If Debt Rescue Approved; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS 10% OF NEW NOBLE FOR CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – RECEIVED LETTER FROM TRUSTEE UNDER 2018 NOTES GIVING NOTICE TO CO THAT AN EVENT OF DEFAULT HAS OCCURRED UNDER 2018 NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Noble Group Dissident Shareholder Sues Trader to Block Debt Deal; 08/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP MUST NAME INDEPENDENT RESTRUCTURING ADVISOR: SGX; 17/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The UBS Global Oil And Gas Conference; 04/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – ANDREW WILLIAM HERD APPOINTED INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stake by 9.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp acquired 26,046 shares as Automatic Data Processing (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 308,581 shares with $49.30M value, up from 282,535 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing now has $71.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.36 million shares traded or 24.82% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noble Corp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noble Corporation Plc (NE) CEO Julie Robertson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Corp (NE) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) stake by 175,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $76.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cumulus Media Inc stake by 72,085 shares and now owns 2.37M shares. Arconic Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Noble Corp (NYSE:NE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Noble Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt reported 423,163 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 2.45 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Management has 1.14 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 383,660 shares. Gotham Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Cambridge Inv Rech Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 85,338 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Meeder Asset accumulated 1,302 shares. Corecommodity Limited Com accumulated 53,876 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 80,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd stated it has 69,400 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated invested in 21,442 shares. Alps Incorporated reported 236,408 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 28,448 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 1.40 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. New York-based Taurus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Eastern State Bank owns 4,529 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.44% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 685,232 shares. Bar Harbor owns 0.61% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,840 shares. Penobscot Investment Management holds 1.86% or 55,067 shares. Boston Ltd Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 16,934 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Iberiabank Corporation has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Atlas Browninc owns 9,176 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc owns 2.74% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 254,812 shares. Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) stake by 15,529 shares to 3,310 valued at $75,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 366,959 shares and now owns 14,500 shares. City Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCO) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Automatic Data Processing had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Jefferies maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42 million. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Politi Douglas W. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13.