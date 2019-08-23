Brigade Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $12.37 Million; Swift Run Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Overstock.Com (OSTK) by $355,520 as Market Valuation Rose

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 209,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 489,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 865,920 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 13,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $808.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 1.42M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 03/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK 4Q GROSS MARGIN +18.8%; 14/05/2018 – Overstock Cryptocurrency Unit tZero Names Bruce Fenton to Board; 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM – PATRICK BYRNE TO GIVE UP TZERO CEO TITLE AND ASSUME ROLE OF TZERO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: Saum Noursalehi Becomes CEO of TZERO; 16/03/2018 – Overstock Misses out on Bitcoin Magic; 08/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.74; 14/05/2018 – Overstock: As of May 12, tZero Raised $110.6M Pursuant to Simple Agreements for Future Equity; 22/05/2018 – TZERO AND BOX DIGITAL MARKETS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE TO LAUNCH INDUSTRY’S FIRST SECURITY TOKEN EXCHANGE; 22/05/2018 – tZERO and BOX Digital Markets Announce Joint Venture to Launch lndustry’s First Security Token Exchange

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $509,035 activity.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 94,580 shares to 251,549 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Overstock.com (OSTK) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another double-digit drop for Overstock.com – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Overstock.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “(NASDAQ: $OSTK) Subsidiary, tZERO Security Tokens Now Tradable by Non-Accredited Investors – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Overstock.com’s Stock Jumped 17% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 2.69 million shares to 6.05 million shares, valued at $185.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trecora Res (NYSE:TREC).