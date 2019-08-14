Brigade Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) as Share Value Rose; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Holding in Ametek (AME) Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 165,377 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 19,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 517,901 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.97M, down from 537,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.53. About 71,571 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 21, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 2.69M shares to 6.05 million shares, valued at $185.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trecora Res (NYSE:TREC) by 62,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 690,013 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP).

More important recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ametek Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) by 29,342 shares to 163,954 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.93 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,981 are held by Regions Financial Corp. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 3,698 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 27,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.66% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 3.55M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 14,242 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability invested in 14,760 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 33,559 shares. Stephens Ar reported 15,589 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alyeska Grp Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). American Century Inc holds 0.39% or 4.62M shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership reported 24,409 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Fdx Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 3,159 shares. Da Davidson owns 2,520 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Comm Ltd invested in 15,445 shares or 0.02% of the stock.