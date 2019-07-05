Brigade Capital Management LP Decreased Position in Diebold Nxdf (DBD) by $1.55 Million as Stock Rose; Hologic (HOLX) Stake Has Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 19,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,662 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78B, up from 141,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 1.41 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 141,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 891,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $713.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 422,223 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 26,310 shares to 87,562 shares, valued at $7.04B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 49,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,273 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 56,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd invested in 0% or 15 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.13% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Amp Cap Limited invested in 78,822 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reported 991,702 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Cibc World Markets Corporation has invested 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Swiss Natl Bank has 0.05% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 104 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 22,346 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Contravisory Inv holds 7,701 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.07% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 8,169 were accumulated by Raymond James Serv Advisors. Parsec Management invested in 110,391 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.04 million activity. Shares for $27,467 were bought by COSTELLO ELLEN on Thursday, March 14. Shares for $100,619 were bought by Naher Ulrich. GREENFIELD GARY G bought $45,658 worth of stock. 21,000 shares valued at $189,581 were bought by Heyden Olaf Robert on Monday, March 4. The insider Schmid Gerrard bought $195,456.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 754,500 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $424.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 72,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.