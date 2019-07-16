Brigade Capital Management LP Cut Stake in Trecora Res (TREC) as Shares Rose; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Position in Workday (WDAY) by $331,960 as Market Value Rose

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Trecora Res (TREC) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 62,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 690,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, down from 752,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Trecora Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 28,363 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 23.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 07/03/2018 – Trecora Resources 4Q EPS 56c; 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 1,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 3,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $213.5. About 1.43M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Weiss Multi invested in 40,000 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 10,819 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Guggenheim Limited Liability has 34,513 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Architects has 0.07% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Swiss Savings Bank owns 497,300 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Diversified holds 0.02% or 1,693 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 58,541 shares or 0% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 100,577 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Lpl Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 12,307 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 56,801 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 6,901 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 72,085 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $42.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.