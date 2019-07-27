Brigade Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM); Robinson Capital Management Lowered Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. It closed at $12.66 lastly. It is up 19.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.27 million market cap company. It closed at $7.83 lastly. It is up 7.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdg reported 2,000 shares stake. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 26,017 shares. 3,947 are owned by Cwm Limited Liability. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,752 shares. Raymond James Na owns 14,430 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Co has 50,000 shares. Service holds 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) or 300 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd has 0% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 12,312 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 70,663 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 250,911 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Liability Company owns 3,992 shares. Cohen And Steers invested in 346,278 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Creative Planning accumulated 24,040 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,694 are held by Thomas J Herzfeld Inc. Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 145,718 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 38,314 shares to 612,877 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Pa Qual Muni Inc Fd (NQP) by 76,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance National Muni Inc (AFB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $715 activity.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 7.99 million shares to 752,000 shares, valued at $23.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME).