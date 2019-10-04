Brigade Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Allegheny Technologies (ATI); Highline Capital Management Has Decreased Its Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Position by $3.72 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 80,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.08 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 129,304 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys 1.3% Position in Eldorado Resorts; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 119,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 697,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56M, up from 577,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 38,997 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $51.34 million for 14.95 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ERI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 72.73 million shares or 16.55% more from 62.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Raymond James Finance Advsrs has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). State Street has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 101,346 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 3,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 85,337 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.11% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). York Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 165,766 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 27,838 shares. Hg Vora Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 15.06% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 4.50M shares. Yorktown Management Research Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 9,670 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Raymond James And Assocs reported 47,336 shares. Parametric Associate Llc holds 0.01% or 233,637 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. On Wednesday, August 14 Powers Elizabeth C bought $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,000 shares. Kramer Kevin B also bought $44,208 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. Shares for $51,620 were bought by Harris Timothy J. $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S. The insider Davis Elliot S bought $35,060.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 310,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 171,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,137 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Lapides Asset Llc reported 0.59% stake. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 636,712 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Mengis Management reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). 7.14M are held by Frontier Limited Liability Company. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 14,285 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fruth Invest Mgmt owns 28,800 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp accumulated 0.01% or 213,309 shares. 1.68 million were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management. Spectrum Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Bessemer Grp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,175 shares.

