Bridgeway Capital Management Upped Its Barnes & Noble (BKS) Stake by $675,500 as Valuation Rose; As Moog Cl A (MOG.A) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Trimmed Holding

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS) by 68.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 135,100 shares as the company's stock rose 36.12% . The institutional investor held 331,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 195,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Barnes & Noble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.11 million market cap company. It closed at $6.49 lastly. It is up 7.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Moog Inc Cl A (MOG.A) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co analyzed 83,197 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 281,875 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51 million, down from 365,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Moog Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $80.48. About 40,537 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc Com by 40,768 shares to 597,114 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM) by 53,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Nine Energy Svc Inc Com.

More notable recent Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Many Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" on July 12, 2019

More notable recent Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Barnes & Noble: The Market Is Expecting Something Special – Seeking Alpha" on June 11, 2019

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 34,100 shares to 830,500 shares, valued at $31.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP) by 105,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,500 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold BKS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 48.14 million shares or 2.77% more from 46.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot owns 0.02% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 58,854 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 22,103 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 0.02% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 80,207 shares. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 184 shares. 1.65 million are held by Fincl Bank Of Mellon. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Numerixs Invest Techs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 514,251 shares. 549,794 are held by Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). 4,629 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Paloma Ptnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 41,765 shares. Comerica Bank owns 56,571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS).