Bridgeway Capital Management Trimmed Regional Mgmt (RM) Holding By $520,000; Cyberoptics (CYBE) Sentiment Is 0.71

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) stake by 12.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as Regional Mgmt Corp (RM)’s stock declined 1.03%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 136,500 shares with $3.60 million value, down from 156,500 last quarter. Regional Mgmt Corp now has $323.90M valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 22,256 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director; 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE; 20/03/2018 – JND eDiscovery Appoints David Hanika as Regional Vice President; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S APPOINTS MARTIN FERNANDEZ ROMERO AS NEW REGIONAL HEAD FOR LATIN AMERICA; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Judy Hsu Named Regional CEO, ASA from June 1; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western

Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.37, from 2.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 17 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 24 cut down and sold positions in Cyberoptics Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.24 million shares, up from 4.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cyberoptics Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 20 Increased: 10 New Position: 7.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 3.89% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation for 160,000 shares. Penbrook Management Llc owns 98,060 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.39% invested in the company for 63,855 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 117,934 shares.

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 146.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.67% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 21,092 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) has declined 28.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,740 activity.

More notable recent CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) Improve Its Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE), The Stock That Zoomed 100% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does CyberOptics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CYBE) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $111.80 million. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 35.84 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CCRN) stake by 160,200 shares to 400,500 valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Eagle Bancorp Mont Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) stake by 57,000 shares and now owns 70,021 shares. Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) was raised too.

More recent Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regional Management’s credit risk chief to leave in Q1 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Classic car auction goes from $70M to $0 – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regional Management Corp. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.30 million activity. BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. also bought $513,925 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares. Schachtel John D. bought 2,000 shares worth $53,260. On Monday, August 5 Beck Robert William bought $129,950 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) or 5,000 shares.