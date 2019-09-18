Bridgeway Capital Management Stake in Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Decreased by $341,040 as Share Value Rose; Mitchell Capital Management Co Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Has Lowered by $311,857 as Share Price Rose

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 5,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.50% . The institutional investor held 139,854 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16 million, down from 145,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Willis Lease Finance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.81. About 22,519 shares traded or 119.08% up from the average. Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) has risen 102.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 102.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WLFC News: 24/05/2018 – EYEONID GROUP AB EOID.NGM – EYEONID GROUP AND BROKER WILLIS AB, (WILLIS TOWERS WATSON) HAS SIGNED A LOI; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS LEASE FINANCE – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $63.9 MLN, DOWN 18 PCT; 23/03/2018 – WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORP – VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS UP TO $150 MLN AT IAE’S 2018 LIST PRICES; 05/04/2018 – Karrie Willis Named United Language Group Chief Operating Officer; 13/03/2018 – Willis Lease Finance 4Q EPS $6.75; 23/03/2018 – WILLIS LEASE FINANCE – AGREEMENT WITH IAE IS FOR PURCHASE AND DELIVERY OF 12 MODERN TECHNOLOGY IAE AIRCRAFT ENGINES BY DECEMBER 31, 2018; 13/03/2018 – WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORP – POSITIVE TAX EFFECTS OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 CONTRIBUTED $43.6 MLN TO 2017 AFTER TAX INCOME; 01/05/2018 – Coventry Tele: Wasps news and rumours: Danny Cipriani, James Haskell, Jack Willis, Jake Cooper-Woolley; 07/05/2018 – Willis Lease Finance 1Q EPS $1.00; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. vs Polygroup Macau Ltd. (BVI) | FWD Entered | 05/07/2018

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co analyzed 3,427 shares as the company's stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 34,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, down from 38,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.34. About 2.40M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $298.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,391 shares to 9,577 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 1,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 2.56% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 333,514 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hudson Bay Cap Lp holds 0.02% or 9,800 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 52,490 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hartford Com owns 43,219 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 0.1% stake. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 636 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oarsman Incorporated holds 1.55% or 37,592 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 246,262 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Company holds 55,330 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $639.43 million for 28.05 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 72,000 shares to 92,000 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Coal Inc.

Since July 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $22,435 activity. Flaherty Scott B. had bought 500 shares worth $10,735 on Wednesday, July 31.