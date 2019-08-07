Bridgeway Capital Management Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) Cut as Shares Declined; Thomas White International LTD Lowered Its Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) Stake by $518,400 as Shares Rose

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 131,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.59 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 18.43 million shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 10,097 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 13,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $164.95. About 519,950 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Invest Management has 4.87% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Van Eck Assoc Corp invested in 1.51M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 974,923 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 0.84% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 61,867 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability. Trustco Bank & Trust N Y has invested 0.47% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Loeb Partners holds 96 shares. Friess Associate Llc holds 384,693 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd reported 0.03% stake. British Columbia Investment Mgmt accumulated 1.07 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Lee Danner Bass accumulated 159,798 shares. Private Advisors has 203,878 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 74,547 shares. 14,647 are owned by Fragasso Grp Incorporated. Landscape Capital Limited invested in 13,937 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 307,000 shares to 782,000 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 634,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Upcoming Earnings Look Huge for Netflix Stock – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Disney, Comcast, AT&T and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Ecolab & General Dynamics – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.84 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Constr Bank Corp Adr (CICHY) by 58,046 shares to 339,329 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Financiero Banorte Sa (GBOOY) by 40,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 19.00 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.