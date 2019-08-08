Bridgeway Capital Management Raised Its Position in Fbl Finl Group (FFG) as Stock Value Rose; Discovery Capital Management Upped Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $7.54 Million

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fbl Finl Group Inc (FFG) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 126,972 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 106,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fbl Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 37,678 shares traded or 73.69% up from the average. FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) has declined 20.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FFG News: 21/05/2018 – Fincantieri-Built Frigate ITS Alpino, Prototype Competitor for U.S. Navy’s FFG(X) Frigate Program, Makes Landfall in Norfolk; 16/03/2018 FBL Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $182.2 MLN VS $181.9 MLN; 23/03/2018 – FBL Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND F.B.l. ARE INVESTIGATING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – NYT, CITING; 29/03/2018 – FBL Financial Group Presents 2017 Annual Report; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – DJ FBL Financial Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFG); 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q Rev $182.2M

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 44.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 74,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 243,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68 million, up from 168,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 3.92 million shares traded or 135.68% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 21,972 shares to 426,783 shares, valued at $68.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 100,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 826,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold FFG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.01 million shares or 1.30% less from 7.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 2.04M shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). 10,100 are held by Strs Ohio. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 22,451 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd owns 128,341 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has 0.79% invested in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) for 187,178 shares. 677,154 are held by Blackrock Inc. 26,570 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 2,385 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 370 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation has 0% invested in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) for 4,800 shares. Caxton LP holds 5,466 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Corporation has invested 0.21% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Trexquant LP has invested 0.32% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Lpl Fin Limited has 15,757 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Waratah Cap reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 385,926 shares. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 131,424 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Company has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 1,648 were accumulated by Optimum Inv Advsrs. Us Fincl Bank De owns 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 16,545 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associate Incorporated reported 8,809 shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Company reported 237,094 shares. Cordasco Financial Network has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 30,930 shares.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 101,000 shares to 3.95 million shares, valued at $162.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,870 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).