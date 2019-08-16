Bridgeway Capital Management Raised Employers Holdings (EIG) Stake by $440,000; Shares Rose; Ion Asset Management LTD Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Has Cut by $48.90 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $107.54. About 182,364 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The institutional investor held 190,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65 million, up from 179,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 73,907 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pentwater Cap Mgmt Lp holds 1.57 million shares. Pinnacle holds 6,350 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Rech reported 750,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moore Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 42,000 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 16,373 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 1,734 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 255,669 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 19,382 shares. Franklin Res reported 0% stake. 5,500 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.97% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Laurion Management LP has 7,004 shares. 192,270 are held by Herald Investment Limited.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33 million for 20.37 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

